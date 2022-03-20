Triple H Pays Tribute to Scott Hall in This Week’s Top Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. WWE’s Triple H and other Superstars paid tribute to late Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who tragically passed away last week at age 63. Hall and Triple H were longtime friends with both men being members of The Kliq.

Bayley, Indi Hartwell, and more paid tribute to Hall with photos on Instagram. Other picks for this week include Mandy Rose, Otis, Queen Zelina, Sasha Banks, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:

\