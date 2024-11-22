Triple H Comments On People Who Prefer Older Style of Wrestling, Says He Can’t Book For Himself

In an interview with Greg and the Morning Buzz (via Fightful), Triple H gave some insight into his booking process for WWE and how he addresses complaints that WWE isn’t the way that it used to be. He noted that his friends sometimes text him to complain.

He said: “Nobody actually texts me during the show because they know I’m not going to answer, for the most part. It’s interesting the different points of view. I know guys across many different generations, and I think there are some older performers that look at the way kids perform today and they say, ‘They’re just not doing it right. They don’t need to do all this.’ I get that, but it’s the way kids consume it today. There is a saying about when things start to leave you in life. The first thing to go is music. How many people, as you see them get older, ‘Music today sucks. Back in my day, that’s when they made good music. People put their heart and their soul into it and there was real emotion there.’ No, you’re just old, dude. Yeah, the stuff was great in your generation and you learned it a certain way, but the kids today learn it a different way, and what they see and what they think is cool, then that’s what you need to give them. I can’t control that. I learned this 30 years the hard way. It is in no way shape or form about what I want. It’s about what they want. If it becomes about what I want, then the show will die. It is about what they want and that overall big picture.“