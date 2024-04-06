wrestling / News

Triple H Poses With Motionless In White Backstage at Wrestlemania 40

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Motionless in White played Rhea Ripley to the ring for her match at tonight’s Wrestlemania 40. The band also got to meet Triple H, who shared a photo with them backstage.

He wrote: “Safe to say @MIWband has solidified their place in the @WWE family. What an awesome performance to help kick off tonight’s #WomensWorldTitle Match at #WrestleMania XL.

