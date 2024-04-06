Triple H Poses With Motionless In White Backstage at Wrestlemania 40

As previously reported, Motionless in White played Rhea Ripley to the ring for her match at tonight’s Wrestlemania 40. The band also got to meet Triple H, who shared a photo with them backstage.

He wrote: “Safe to say @MIWband has solidified their place in the @WWE family. What an awesome performance to help kick off tonight’s #WomensWorldTitle Match at #WrestleMania XL.”