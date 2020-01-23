WWE News: Triple H Poses With Keith Lee, NXT Pays Respect To Mr. Peanut, NXT Tickets On Sale Today

– Triple H posted a photo to Twitter which features him posing with the new NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee. You can read our full report of last night’s episode here.

– Planters has been running a campaign in which Mr. Peanut died, with his funeral to take place during the Super Bowl. NXT got in on the act with a video of the announcers paying tribute to the legendary mascot.

– Tickets are on sale today for NXT events in Columbus, Ohio at Express Live (March 5), Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theatre (March 6), Detroit, Michigan at the Royal Oak Music Hall (March 7) and Nashville, Tennessee at the War Memorial Auditorium (March 27).