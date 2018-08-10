Quantcast

 

WWE News: Triple H Praises Beth Phoenix & Renee Young, Braun Strowman Talks Recent Trip to India, WWE Gives ‘The Tale Of The Tape’ On Carmella vs. R-Truth

August 10, 2018
Triple H WWE Triple H’s NXT

– Triple H posted the following on Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix calling The Mae Young Classic with Michael Cole…

– Here is new video of Braun Strowman discussing his recent promotional tour of India….

– Following R Truth teasing match with Carmella on Smackdown, WWE posted a tale of the tape for the hypothetical match…

@ronkillings1’s path to championship gold? #SDLive @carmellawwe

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

