WWE News: Triple H Praises Beth Phoenix & Renee Young, Braun Strowman Talks Recent Trip to India, WWE Gives ‘The Tale Of The Tape’ On Carmella vs. R-Truth

– Triple H posted the following on Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix calling The Mae Young Classic with Michael Cole…

The story of each @MaeYoungClassic competitor is what makes the tournament so special. Thrilled to have two amazing women @ReneeYoungWWE and @TheBethPhoenix create the soundtrack to history with @MichaelCole. pic.twitter.com/8g7AhwMGnp — Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2018

– Here is new video of Braun Strowman discussing his recent promotional tour of India….

– Following R Truth teasing match with Carmella on Smackdown, WWE posted a tale of the tape for the hypothetical match…