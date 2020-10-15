wrestling / News
Triple H Praises Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart For Match Last Night
October 15, 2020 | Posted by
After the two fought each other on last night’s episode of NXT, Triple H praised both Shotzi Blackheart and Candice Lerae for their match.
He wrote: “Two performances worthy of a championship opportunity. @ShotziWWE and @CandiceLeRae just showcased what an opportunity to lead this division means to them. #Proud … and ready to watch #HalloweenHavoc in two weeks. #WWENXT”
Two performances worthy of a championship opportunity. @ShotziWWE and @CandiceLeRae just showcased what an opportunity to lead this division means to them. #Proud … and ready to watch #HalloweenHavoc in two weeks. #WWENXT https://t.co/KznUOHARJk
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Discuss Their Idea for Stadium Stampede, Prepping for the Goal Post Spot
- Mansoor Revealed as Mystery Man on The Bump, Says He’s ‘More Than Just Two Shows in Saudi Arabia a Year’
- Chris Jericho Reveals Worst WWE Match He’s Ever Seen, How Seth Rollins Match Changed His Approach As A Wrestler
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Decision To Do Brock Lesnar vs. Kofi Kingston On SmackDown On FOX Debut, Kofi’s Run As WWE Champion