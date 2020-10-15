wrestling / News

Triple H Praises Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart For Match Last Night

October 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After the two fought each other on last night’s episode of NXT, Triple H praised both Shotzi Blackheart and Candice Lerae for their match.

He wrote: “Two performances worthy of a championship opportunity. @ShotziWWE and @CandiceLeRae just showcased what an opportunity to lead this division means to them. #Proud … and ready to watch #HalloweenHavoc in two weeks. #WWENXT

