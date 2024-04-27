– Former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is now a SmackDown Superstar. Hayes was drafted to SmackDown last night on Night 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft. He also faced Cody Rhodes in the main event in a losing effort. Triple H later shared a photo with Hayes last night from the draft and praised his performance against Cody.

Triple H wrote, “After a performance like that against the Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes, @Carmelo_WWE has shown the entire #SmackDown roster that he is HIM. #WWEDraft” Hayes later responded, “Was on the couch watching #SmackDown last week…This week drafted First Round and wrestling the WWE Champion in the Main Event. When I say I Don’t Miss…I mean it. 🎯 #H1M”

You can view that exchange below.

After a performance like that against the Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes, @Carmelo_WWE has shown the entire #SmackDown roster that he is HIM. #WWEDraft pic.twitter.com/7FXf6dkQFc — Triple H (@TripleH) April 27, 2024