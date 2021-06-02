Triple H Praises Debut of Carmelo Hayes on NXT

– As previously reported, Christian Casanova debuted on last night’s NXT with the ring name Carmelo Hayes. Hayes lost to KUSHIDA in an open challenge for the Cruiserweight title. After the show, Triple H praised Hayes’ debut.

Triple H tweeted, “An impressive young man with an incredibly bright future here in #WWENXT. Even in defeat, @carmelo_wwe showed that he belongs on the black and gold brand. #KeepWatching.” Hayes later replied, “Goated.” You can view that exchange below.