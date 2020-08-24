wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Praises Dominik Mysterio Following SummerSlam, Pic of Mysterio Family Backstage

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio Dominik SummerSlam

– Triple H was impressed with what he saw out of Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam. The Game posted to Twitter to praise Dominik for an “amazing performance” in his debut match, a Street Fight loss to Seth Rollins:

– The WWE Universe Twitter account shared a photo of the three Mysterios — Rey, his wife Angie, and Dominik — backstage at the show:

