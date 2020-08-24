wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Praises Dominik Mysterio Following SummerSlam, Pic of Mysterio Family Backstage
– Triple H was impressed with what he saw out of Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam. The Game posted to Twitter to praise Dominik for an “amazing performance” in his debut match, a Street Fight loss to Seth Rollins:
.@35_Dominik…amazing performance in your DEBUT match at #SummerSlam. #RESPECT https://t.co/jWYydKAVtz
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2020
– The WWE Universe Twitter account shared a photo of the three Mysterios — Rey, his wife Angie, and Dominik — backstage at the show:
We knew someday he would blow us all away.#SummerSlam @35_Dominik @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/nTgSQ3cbSY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 24, 2020
