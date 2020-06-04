WWE News: Triple H Praises El Hijo Del Fantasma & Drake Maverick, Mixed Tag Highlights

– Triple H took to Twitter to praise El Hijo Del Fantasma & Drake Maverick after this week’s NXT. As previously reported, Fantasma won the NXT Cruiserweight Title and Maverick was offered an NXT contract.

The Game posted the following in response to the developments; Fantasma also commented on his win.

The @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament was about representing a division.

Athleticism, heart, grit, determination, upset, heartbreak, and hope. And now this division has a new measuring stick… Congrats to the NEW #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion @hijodelfantasma! pic.twitter.com/Udsc6KRUOb — Triple H (@TripleH) June 4, 2020

Tengo dos palabras para ti: MUCHAS GRACIAS!!! https://t.co/47VJ3DM08w — F A N T A S M A 💀 🇲🇽 (@hijodelfantasma) June 4, 2020

– WWE posted the following highlights from Keith Lee & Mia Yim vs. Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae: