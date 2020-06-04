wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Praises El Hijo Del Fantasma & Drake Maverick, Mixed Tag Highlights
– Triple H took to Twitter to praise El Hijo Del Fantasma & Drake Maverick after this week’s NXT. As previously reported, Fantasma won the NXT Cruiserweight Title and Maverick was offered an NXT contract.
The Game posted the following in response to the developments; Fantasma also commented on his win.
The @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament was about representing a division.
Athleticism, heart, grit, determination, upset, heartbreak, and hope. And now this division has a new measuring stick…
Congrats to the NEW #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion @hijodelfantasma! pic.twitter.com/Udsc6KRUOb
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 4, 2020
Totally earned.
Welcome to #WWENXT, @WWEMaverick. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/Z8hNqWBhXk
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 4, 2020
Tengo dos palabras para ti: MUCHAS GRACIAS!!! https://t.co/47VJ3DM08w
— F A N T A S M A 💀 🇲🇽 (@hijodelfantasma) June 4, 2020
– WWE posted the following highlights from Keith Lee & Mia Yim vs. Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae:
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Sends Out Company Email Detailing WWE’s Dedication and Support for Diversity, Availability of Mental Health Counseling
- Kane Says WWE Wouldn’t Have Survived Without The Undertaker
- Yet Another NXT Wrestler Rumored For Main Roster Call Up
- Matt Riddle Says Shane McMahon Thanked Him For Not Swinging on Goldberg, Says They Still Don’t See Eye-to-Eye