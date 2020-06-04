wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Praises El Hijo Del Fantasma & Drake Maverick, Mixed Tag Highlights

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H took to Twitter to praise El Hijo Del Fantasma & Drake Maverick after this week’s NXT. As previously reported, Fantasma won the NXT Cruiserweight Title and Maverick was offered an NXT contract.

The Game posted the following in response to the developments; Fantasma also commented on his win.

– WWE posted the following highlights from Keith Lee & Mia Yim vs. Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drake Maverick, El Hijo del Fantasma, Triple H, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading