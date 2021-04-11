Triple H Praises Main Event & Bad Bunny Matches From WrestleMania 37: Night 1

– WWE executive Triple H shared a number of tweets today, commenting on last night’s WrestleMania 37 main event featuring Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks. He also praised Bad Bunny’s performance in his tag match with Damian Priest against The Miz and John MOrrison.

Triple H wrote on Belair’s title win, along with a photo of them together backstage at the 2017 Mae Young Classic, “Sept 4, 2017. #WWEMYC ‘this is just the beginning.’ April 10, 2021. #WrestleMania ‘still just getting started.’ Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE, the NEW #SmackDown Women’s Champion!” He also praised former champion Sasha Banks as a “general” in another tweet.

Additionally, Triple H said Bad Bunny’s performance for his match last night was “awesome.” He stated, “@sanbenito’s performance at #WrestleMania was simply … awesome. His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans. He has truly earned all of our #Respect!”

He also went on in response to Damian Priest’s tweet on the matchup, “What a night indeed. The rock star you’ve always been, finally ready for the world to see. Excited to see you set @WWE ablaze!!!! #WrestleMania”

He continued regarding Miz and Morrison, “Every hero needs a villain…and @mikethemiz and @TheRealMorrison are among the best.” You can see Triple H’s tweets on WrestleMania 37 below.

