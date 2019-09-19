wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Praises NXT After USA Network Debut, Undisputed Era Celebrates Title Win

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Triple H’s NXT

– Triple H is proud of the brand he’s nurtured following NXT’s debut on USA Network. The WWE executive posted to Twitter, noting that he “couldn’t be more proud” of the brand:

– WWE posted the following video of the Undisputed Era celebrating Roderick Strong’s NXT North American Championship win over Velveteen Dream:

