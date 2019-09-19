WWE News: Triple H Praises NXT After USA Network Debut, Undisputed Era Celebrates Title Win

– Triple H is proud of the brand he’s nurtured following NXT’s debut on USA Network. The WWE executive posted to Twitter, noting that he “couldn’t be more proud” of the brand:

You only get one chance to make a first impression. Couldn’t be more proud. #FTMF — Triple H (@TripleH) September 19, 2019

– WWE posted the following video of the Undisputed Era celebrating Roderick Strong’s NXT North American Championship win over Velveteen Dream: