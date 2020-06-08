wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Praises NXT Takeover North American Title Match, D-X Try to Use AOL

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Hall of Fame

– Triple H had some high praise for Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano following their North American Title match at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Following the match, which Lee won, The Game posted:

– Meanwhile, Triple H and his D-X partners had a rather difficult time trying to man the “AOL Chat” on their computer in a quick comedy segment during the show:

