WWE News: Triple H Praises NXT Takeover North American Title Match, D-X Try to Use AOL
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H had some high praise for Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano following their North American Title match at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Following the match, which Lee won, The Game posted:
Technology, amirite? #NXTTakeOver @TripleH @ShawnMichaels @WWERoadDogg pic.twitter.com/7OlRNnpTSp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
– Meanwhile, Triple H and his D-X partners had a rather difficult time trying to man the “AOL Chat” on their computer in a quick comedy segment during the show:
.@JohnnyGargano has been one of the most consistent Superstars of #WWENXT … but I don’t know anyone can stop the momentum of @RealKeithLee… #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/7fBCYwf33e
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 8, 2020
