WWE News: Triple H Praises NXT UK Championship Match, Undertaker on Latest WWE Playlist
October 30, 2020
– Triple H had some high praise for the NXT UK Championship match that took place on this week’s show. The NXT boss posted the following to hype WALTER’s title defense against Ilja Dragunov on the episode:
“One of the most physical fights in a @WWE ring. If you haven’t seen this #NXTUKTitle match…go watch it NOW on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXTUK”
One of the most physical fights in a @WWE ring. If you haven’t seen this #NXTUKTitle match…go watch it NOW on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXTUK https://t.co/MWsVdCjbJ5
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2020
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, featuring the Undertaker’s battles with giants:
