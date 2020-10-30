wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Praises NXT UK Championship Match, Undertaker on Latest WWE Playlist

October 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK WALTER Ilja Dragunov

– Triple H had some high praise for the NXT UK Championship match that took place on this week’s show. The NXT boss posted the following to hype WALTER’s title defense against Ilja Dragunov on the episode:

“One of the most physical fights in a @WWE ring. If you haven’t seen this #NXTUKTitle match…go watch it NOW on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXTUK”

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist is online, featuring the Undertaker’s battles with giants:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ilja Dragunov, NXT UK, Triple H, WALTER, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading