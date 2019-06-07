Triple H Praises Randy Orton Following WWE Super ShowDown, Addresses What’s Next For Him

– Triple H had some hefty praise for Randy Orton after the Legend Killer beat him at WWE Super ShowDown, and addressed his own future. WWE posted the following video in which the Game said that his quick return from injury before WrestleMania had nothing to do with his loss, putting Orton over as “arguably still do this day one of the absolute best, bell to bell, that there is in this business, bar none.” Triple H put over how hot it was in Jeddah and said that being beat by Orton was nothing to be ashamed of.

Triple H said that their words to each other on Raw this week was just heat of the moment in preparation for the match, but that Orton was better today and respect was always there for Orton from him. Asked what’s next for him, The Game said he’s gonna fly home, take a minute, be with his family and then see what’s next. He said that the opportunity to compete are few and far between at this point, but he’ll see what he’s got. He says he’s gonna keep focused on NXT and the future of WWE.