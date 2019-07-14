Triple H Praises Ricochet, Calls Him A ‘Phenomenal Talent’

Triple H took to Twitter earlier today to praise the talent of current RAW superstar Ricochet, who he called a ‘phenomenal talent’ and an ‘incredible performer’. The post was meant to hype WWE’s Chronicle special on the United States champion, which premieres on the WWE Network tonight.

He wrote: “A phenomenal talent, an incredible performer, and a young man with many pages left to write in his story. @KingRicochet was always someone I kept an eye on…and as anyone who’s seen him in the ring knows, it’s hard to take your eyes off him.”