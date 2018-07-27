Triple H Praises Ronda Rousey’s Commitment To Wrestling

The latest edition of GiveMeSport’s Turnbuckle Talk featured last month’s WWE media conference call with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, where the former praised Ronda Rousey’s drive and commitment to wrestling. Here are highlights:

On Rousey’s passion and drive: “Having spoken to her since the beginning, her passion and her drive for this to me made it perfectly reasonable that she might be this good at it. Once I kind of got in there with her for the first time and got a feel for her natural movement in this, I’ve been saying it since the day she signed with us and we started talking about it, but she’s going to shock everybody. I’ve never seen anybody grab it as quickly as she has. I mean, Kurt Angle would probably be the closest to it because he just took to it like a fish to water with it. But she has no right to be anywhere near as good as she is, but she just gets it. I mean she gets it on more than just a physical aspect, across the board. She wants to entertain and she’s loved this from probably before anything else […] she truly believes all she’s done is to get to [WWE]. When I used to hear her say that before I used to think, ‘oh that’s a cool way of saying it.’ But legit, it is like this is what she was supposed to be doing. Her route to get here was different than everybody else’s. Her route to get here was going through judo and coming up through MMA and the whole thing to get to where she is right now. It truly is like she is, it’s amazing.”

On Rousey training for Wrestlemania through food poisoning: “There was a day when we were prepping for WrestleMania where she came down to the performance center and got food poisoning on the way down,” Triple H said. “It was just 24 hours straight of throwing up nonstop, we sent medical over to her and the whole thing. The next day she showed up at the Performance Center at the crack of dawn to train and I showed up thinking I was going to do something else, I was supposed to train with her, but I showed up to do something else. I walked in and was like, ‘oh my god I can’t believe you showed up.’ She was like, ‘yeah come on, let’s go.’ She just started going, and going, and going and going. She had only been not throwing up for a few hours after 24 hours of food poisoning. She’s changing color, and she’s getting greenish but she’s going and finally, I called her over and I was like, ‘we’re done, this is ludicrous now,’ and she like, ‘no I got more.’ I was like, ‘no we’re pulling the plug, we’re done like this is gonna be bad for you now.’ Like she just will not stop. She is relentless and like her team said afterward, she would have gone all day.”