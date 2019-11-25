wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Praises Shayna Baszler, Survivor Series Recap Video, Latest DaMandyz Donutz
– In a post on Twitter, Triple H had words of praise for Shayna Baszler after her match with Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series.
He wrote: “@QoSBaszler: The Queen of Spades, the #WWENXT Women’s Champion and the Standard Bearer of the @WWENXT Women’s division. The exclamation point of this #SurvivorSeries in her victory over two of the VERY best in this business.”
– A new episode of DaMandyz Donutz is now online.
– Meanwhile, WWE has posted a recap video for last night’s Survivor Series.
