wrestling / News

Triple H Praises Shotzi Blackheart, Adam Cole and Io Shirai Following Last Night’s NXT

December 31, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE NXT

In a series of posts to Twitter, Triple H praised Shotzi Blackheart, Adam Cole and Io Shirai after last night’s episode of NXT. All three were winners in the NXT Year-End Awards, with Shotzi winning breakout star of the year, Cole winning male competitor of the year and Shirai getting the female and overall competitor of the year awards.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading