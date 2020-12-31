Triple H Praises Shotzi Blackheart, Adam Cole and Io Shirai Following Last Night’s NXT

In a series of posts to Twitter, Triple H praised Shotzi Blackheart, Adam Cole and Io Shirai after last night’s episode of NXT. All three were winners in the NXT Year-End Awards, with Shotzi winning breakout star of the year, Cole winning male competitor of the year and Shirai getting the female and overall competitor of the year awards.

Two years in a row with victories, title reigns, and incredible moments along the way. Congratulations to @AdamColePro on winning #NXTAwardMale! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/0c8A67nN7y — Triple H (@TripleH) December 31, 2020