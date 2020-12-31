wrestling / News
Triple H Praises Shotzi Blackheart, Adam Cole and Io Shirai Following Last Night’s NXT
In a series of posts to Twitter, Triple H praised Shotzi Blackheart, Adam Cole and Io Shirai after last night’s episode of NXT. All three were winners in the NXT Year-End Awards, with Shotzi winning breakout star of the year, Cole winning male competitor of the year and Shirai getting the female and overall competitor of the year awards.
A now award-winning breakout year for @ShotziWWE…. can’t wait to see what 2021 brings. Congratulations! #NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT https://t.co/wPclEc2N9j
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 31, 2020
Two years in a row with victories, title reigns, and incredible moments along the way. Congratulations to @AdamColePro on winning #NXTAwardMale! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/0c8A67nN7y
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 31, 2020
.@shirai_io stands atop an immensely talented division as its champion and the #NXTAwardFemale winner of the year! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT https://t.co/kORD6MkkNq
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 31, 2020
