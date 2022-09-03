Triple H Praises Stars & Crew Following WWE Clash At the Castle

– Triple H is proud of his team following WWE Clash At the Castle, and took to Twitter to comment on the PPV. The WWE CCO posted to his account to praise the stars, staff and local partners for the PPV, as you can see below.

The Game wrote:

“Couldn’t be prouder of what our talent, staff, and local partners accomplished tonight @principalitysta. THANK YOU to all who attended or watched #WWECastle – an amazing night in front of an absolutely electric crowd!!!”

