WWE News: Triple H Previews Theme for NXT TakeOver, Dakota Kai Returns to New Zealand for the Holidays, and Curt Hawkins Has Impromptu ‘Match’ With New York Knicks Player

December 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H NXT NA Title

– Triple H has announced the theme song for NXT TakeOver: Phoenix for next month. The theme song is Alien Weaponry’s “Holding My Breath.” You can check out a preview clip for the song posted by Triple H on Twitter below.

– Dakota Kai returned to her home of New Zealand for the holidays. You can check out a photo she shared from her trip back home on Instagram below.

Aotearoa as. 🌲🌳🌊

– WWE released a video of Curt Hawkins battling New York Knicks center Enes Kanter in an impromptu match. You can check out that video below.

