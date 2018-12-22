wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Previews Theme for NXT TakeOver, Dakota Kai Returns to New Zealand for the Holidays, and Curt Hawkins Has Impromptu ‘Match’ With New York Knicks Player
– Triple H has announced the theme song for NXT TakeOver: Phoenix for next month. The theme song is Alien Weaponry’s “Holding My Breath.” You can check out a preview clip for the song posted by Triple H on Twitter below.
The next generation of LOUD. @AlienWeaponry is #NXTLOUD. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/133w8NK1Vj
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 21, 2018
– Dakota Kai returned to her home of New Zealand for the holidays. You can check out a photo she shared from her trip back home on Instagram below.
– WWE released a video of Curt Hawkins battling New York Knicks center Enes Kanter in an impromptu match. You can check out that video below.