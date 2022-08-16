wrestling / News
Triple H Previews Tonight’s WWE NXT Heatwave Special
– In a series of tweets, WWE EVP Triple H hyped tonight’s NXT Heatwave special. The show will be broadcast live tonight on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can check out Triple H’s tweets below.
There has been a lot of excitement around the @WWE Universe on #WWERaw and #Smackdown… but wanted to share thoughts on the great work the talent and coaches @WWENXT have been doing and the matches at #NXTHeatwave tonight on @USA_Network. #WWENXT
Consistency is a characteristic of any great performer. @Carmelo_WWE has been just that. As #WWENXT North American Champion, he’s been equal parts entertaining and impressive in the ring. @VinciWWE knows what it takes to win, and I think this match will be special. #NXTHeatwave
No matter how experienced you are, leading a group of your peers is difficult. You have to be equal parts teammate and visionary. BOTH @EscobarWWE and @TonyDangeloWWE have thrived in that role and have discovered a lot about themselves in this process. #NXTHeatwave
@ZoeyStarkWWE’s week is packed. Not only does she tag with @nikkita_wwe in the #WomensTagTitles tournament on #Smackdown, but tonight she faces @WWE_MandyRose for the #WWENXT Women’s Championship. Another massive step in her growth and development… …but since coming to #WWENXT, @WWE_MandyRose has demonstrated to everyone the kind of dedication she has always brought to her career. In what is now a record reign, she has solidified her position at the top of women’s division and for good reason. #NXTHeatwave
The list of #WWENXT Champions features competitors throughout the entirety of our industry’s landscape. @bronbreakkerwwe, to many, was thrust into his role as “top dog” but has grown immensely as not only the person with the title, but a student of the game. #NXTHeatwave
All the while, @Jordan_Devlin1 continues to level up. The audience is familiar with his skill in the ring, his journey through @NXTUK and the passion and guts he brings to each performance. He’s entered into a new landscape & embraced it. I’m excited to see these two tonight.
