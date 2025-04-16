Triple H Says Previous Issues With CM Punk Were Due To ‘Bad Communication’

In an interview with the High Performance podcast (via Fightful), Triple H spoke about his past issues with CM Punk and said that their problems were down to what he called ‘bad communication’. Punk had problems with Triple H before he left WWE in 2014, even calling him out on the podcast he did right after that happened. However, both men are now complimentary of each other.

Triple H said: “I think a lot of times our disagreements over the years came down to bad communication with each other. I was the in-between guy of what the creative team wanted and what he wanted, but I was trying to smooth it all over and from his point of view, I was seen as the enemy. Then, he didn’t trust me, so I couldn’t get him to open up. I can’t collaborate with you if you’re not open. He would be closed down so I couldn’t collaborate with him.”

When asked if they stopped talking at the time, he replied: “Sort of. Probably a dislike of each other, but based on bad communication.“