Triple H Talks Pro Wrestling Vs. Sports Entertainment And How He’d Change Things

Speaking after the WWE Crown Jewel press conference, Triple H took a moment to explain his philosophy on the entertainment potential of professional wrestling when lined up against boxing and MMA fights. In an interview with Matt Kempke, the executive talked about his perspectives on the characteristics of those events and what he thinks they could learn from WWE (per Fightful). You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On what he thinks MMA and boxing events could glean from WWE: “That’s not up to me to decide, but if I was to do it, put more show into it. There’s times when I go — I’m a big fan of boxing and MMA, and there’s times when I go to events, and it’s amazing to watch on television, but when you sit in the arena, then it’s maybe not the event that you wish it to be from start to finish, right. Those are the things that I would do differently, but that doesn’t mean I’m right. That’s how I would choose our product and how they choose their product is, you know, a decision for them. But for me, making it a bit more of a spectacle, making it a bit more of an event, that entertains you from start to finish — because I’ll tell you right now, everything is entertainment, no matter what. Doesn’t matter if it’s the news, doesn’t matter if it’s movies, television, doesn’t matter what sport, it’s all entertainment.”