Triple H Promises Unexpected Names For Tonight’s NXT

Triple H held a media conference call today to promote NXT Takeover: Wargames and he said there will be surprises on tonight’s episode of NXT. That includes some ‘top people” that most won’t expect.

He said: “Tonight’s show here at Full Sail on USA Network will be, I think, one of the best shows we’ve ever done. Just based on the fact alone that we have confirmed The Revival vs. The Undisputed Era, which for me, for many I think is a sort of dream tag match. But I know for me, certainly, I can’t wait to watch that go down. It’s gonna be incredible and epic I’m sure. If those talents do what they’ve done in the past, all of them, it should be tough to surpass that. Leading into WarGames you have a ladder match between Dominick Dijakovic and Adam Cole. Cole is on one of the best roles of arguably anybody ever right now, with everything he has been doing and representing NXT with Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins and everything else that has happened. That ladder match to determine who gets the advantage at Wargames. So the show is off to an epic start and just, Monday night, opening up the doors, so to speak, to NXT and allow everybody the freedom to come here and make their mark. I’ve talked to a lot of people, there’s a lot of people on their way. Especially top people that I think a lot of people won’t expect to necessarily be a part of this are on their way here tonight. It should make for an epic, unpredictable, crazy, wild and exciting show.”

