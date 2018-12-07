Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Triple H Promotes NXT Takeover: New York Ticket Sales, David Arquette Switches To Referee Role For House of Hardcore

December 7, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Raw 91018 WWE

– Triple H has been promoting the upcoming NXT Takeover: New York ticket sales, which is happening right now. The event itself takes place on April 5, the Friday before Wrestlemania.

– David Arquette was originally set to team with RJ City against Tyrus and Robert Strauss at House of Hardcore 52, but now he is set to be the special guest referee for the match instead. You can see his promo and the reactions to it below.

article topics :

David Arquette, Triple H, Joseph Lee

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading