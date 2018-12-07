Various News: Triple H Promotes NXT Takeover: New York Ticket Sales, David Arquette Switches To Referee Role For House of Hardcore

– Triple H has been promoting the upcoming NXT Takeover: New York ticket sales, which is happening right now. The event itself takes place on April 5, the Friday before Wrestlemania.

Night after night, show after show, TakeOver after TakeOver we show the world that #WeAreNXT…

But this one is special!@WWENXT is going to TAKE OVER New York and I promise this will be must see!!!!

So get your tickets while you can…and #GetReady!!! #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/btsYdyrTvP — Triple H (@TripleH) December 6, 2018

All tickets for #NXTTakeOver: New York are officially ON SALE right now at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR! On Friday, April 5th @barclayscenter, @WWENXT will not only kick off @WrestleMania weekend, it promises to be a show you CANNOT miss. Get Ready… #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/imHm0IsazJ — Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2018

– David Arquette was originally set to team with RJ City against Tyrus and Robert Strauss at House of Hardcore 52, but now he is set to be the special guest referee for the match instead. You can see his promo and the reactions to it below.

Everyone is cracking under the pressure @HouseofHardcore this Saturday https://t.co/JYXVVfmsu8 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 7, 2018