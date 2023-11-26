Triple H Is Proud Of Randy Orton Following Survivor Series Return

Randy Orton made his WWE return at Survivor Series and Triple H commented on his comeback after the show. Orton was part of the men’s WarGames match at the PPV, the culmination of a long road to recovery. Triple H shared his thoughts on Orton’s comeback in the post-show press event.

“Just incredibly proud of Randy Orton, and when you have the kind of injury he had where things are touch and go, I’ve been there,” Triple H said (per Wrestling Inc). “Where they tell you, ‘You might never do this again.’ That’s a rough experience to be on the fight back. What he went through, to be able to have what he had done, and to be able to come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome. I’m so happy for him to come here, do what he did tonight, and it sounds silly, but as it being WarGames, sort of the pressure being off him a little bit to come back and be able to just be Randy Orton and do what he needs to do.”