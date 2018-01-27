Triple H Recaps NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia in Live Q&A Video

– WWE has released a video of Triple H’s live Q&A session with Cathy Kelley after the end of NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. You can check out the video for his complete Q&A session on the event in the video player below.

Tonight’s TakeOver event was held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was broadcast live on the WWE Network. In the main event, Andrade Cien Almas defeated Johnny Gargano to retain the NXT world title.

You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.