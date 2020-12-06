wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Q&A Scheduled For Before NXT TakeOver, Top 10 Jeff Hardy Swantons, Clip From WWE 24: Keith Lee
December 6, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H will do his traditional Q&A with McKenzie Mitchell before NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can see the video below, which starts at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT:
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at Jeff Hardy’s craziest swanton bombs:
– A new clip is online from the new WWE 24: Keith Lee special, which is available on-demand on the WWE Network:
"Son, you got a presence I can literally bask in." – Dusty Rhodes
That's all @RealKeithLee needed.
Stream the newest episode of #WWE24 anytime only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/4N8f8aHQua
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 6, 2020