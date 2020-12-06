wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Q&A Scheduled For Before NXT TakeOver, Top 10 Jeff Hardy Swantons, Clip From WWE 24: Keith Lee

December 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Triple H will do his traditional Q&A with McKenzie Mitchell before NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can see the video below, which starts at 2:30 PM ET/11:30 AM PT:

– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at Jeff Hardy’s craziest swanton bombs:

– A new clip is online from the new WWE 24: Keith Lee special, which is available on-demand on the WWE Network:

