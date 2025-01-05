Triple H Says That Raw Leaving Monday Night Was Considered With Netflix Move

There was some consideration toward moving WWE Raw off Monday nights as part of the move to Netflix, per Triple H. The WWE CCO spoke on the SI Media Podcast promoting the Monday night show’s move to Netflix this week and during the conversation, he was asked by Jimmy Traina if there was any thought of Raw leaving its staple night of Monday.

“One of the things working best in WWE with the team of Nick (Khan), Lee Fitting, and many others, we’re all looking at what is the best way to do it,” Triple H began (per Fightful). “Forget what we have and what’s on the table. Let’s look at it with fresh eyes and say, ‘If we were building this ground up, what would we do and how would we do it?’ Take all the things we know and factor in the whys and hows. Monday night was contemplated. Is that a move off of Monday? Is it stay on Monday? It’s also a 30-plus-year tradition. You have to factor that in. Plus, the business model and everything else.”

He continued, “I’m a big believer that you can work around all of those things. We weighed all of it out, as we always do, with the partners and ourselves and we determined what was best and what was best was staying on Monday. You can move and understand the global nature of WWE and Netflix. Yes, Monday is NFL, but that is not a factor in a lot of the world. There were a lot of factors heavily weighed.”

Raw makes its Netflix debut tomorrow night.