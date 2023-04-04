Triple H Opens Raw, Promises WWE Isn’t Going Anywhere

Triple H cut a promo to kick off tonight’s Raw, addressing the company’s Endeavor sale and saying they’re not going anywhere. The WWE CCO came out to the ring to open tonight’s commercial-free first hour and talked about the record attendance for WrestleMania, thanking all the talent and crew for their work, and the fans for attending.

The Game then addressed the announcement that Endeavor was acquiring the company, noting that the WWE that the fans love isn’t going anywhere.