– As previously noted, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk set up their Triple Threat Match for WrestleMania 41 on last night’s WWE SmackDown. WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H later reacted to the announcement on social media.

Triple H wrote, “All three of these men have dominated our industry…They have had historic reigns as WWE Champion……and they all cannot wait to beat the other on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Rollins. Reigns. Punk. #WrestleMania”

The Triple Threat Match will take place at WrestleMania 41 next month. The premium live event will take place over April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US, and it will stream on Netflix internationally.