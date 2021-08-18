wrestling / News

Triple H Reacts To Ilja Dragunov Getting Busted Open On Last Night’s WWE NXT

August 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ilja Dragunov WWE NXT

As we previously reported, Ilja Dragunov got busted open during his match with Roderick Strong on last night’s episode of WWE NXT. Triple H reacted to the moment in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “The ability to fight until the very end… a skill that @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR will need to harness if he wants to beat @WalterAUT this Sunday at #NXTTakeOver … The entire @WWENXT Universe should prepare themselves for a WAR for the #NXTUKTitle!!!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ilja Dragunov, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading