Triple H Reacts To Ilja Dragunov Getting Busted Open On Last Night’s WWE NXT
August 18, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Ilja Dragunov got busted open during his match with Roderick Strong on last night’s episode of WWE NXT. Triple H reacted to the moment in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “The ability to fight until the very end… a skill that @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR will need to harness if he wants to beat @WalterAUT this Sunday at #NXTTakeOver … The entire @WWENXT Universe should prepare themselves for a WAR for the #NXTUKTitle!!!”
The ability to fight until the very end… a skill that @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR will need to harness if he wants to beat @WalterAUT this Sunday at #NXTTakeOver …
The entire @WWENXT Universe should prepare themselves for a WAR for the #NXTUKTitle!!! https://t.co/tn2O963qIJ
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 18, 2021
