wrestling / News
Triple H Reacts To Trey Baxter’s Debut On WWE NXT
As we reported last night, the former Blake Christian made his debut on last night’s episode of WWE NXT as Trey Baxter, losing to KUSHIDA. In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the debut.
He wrote: “An impressive debut. A fighting champion. @KUSHIDA_0904 and @TreyBaxterWWE DELIVERED!!! #AndStill #WWENXT”
Baxter added: “Such a surreal moment, with no feelings to describe. If you kept up with me before you know it’s just the beginning. If you’re new, buckle up and enjoy the ride @WWENXT just became #ALLHEART”
