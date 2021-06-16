wrestling / News

Triple H Reacts To Trey Baxter’s Debut On WWE NXT

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we reported last night, the former Blake Christian made his debut on last night’s episode of WWE NXT as Trey Baxter, losing to KUSHIDA. In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the debut.

He wrote: “An impressive debut. A fighting champion. @KUSHIDA_0904 and @TreyBaxterWWE DELIVERED!!! #AndStill #WWENXT

Baxter added: “Such a surreal moment, with no feelings to describe. If you kept up with me before you know it’s just the beginning. If you’re new, buckle up and enjoy the ride @WWENXT just became #ALLHEART

