Triple H Reacts to WWE Superstars Viewing the Greatest Moments of His Career

August 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H Stephanie McMahon WrestleMania 2000

– FBE released a video of WWE executive Triple H reacting to WWE Superstars reacting to some of the greatest moments of his career in celebration of his 25th anniversary in WWE. You can see that video below.

Triple H, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

