– During a recent interview with Andrew Schulz’s FLAGRANT podcast, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H recalled the one time he says he complained to Vince McMahon. It was over an incident where he wrestled former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson, and the whole thing went badly. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Triple H on the one time he complained to Vince McMahon: “Over time when I was punished, I think Vince liked the fact that he threw all this shit at me and I never blinked. The only one time I went to him and bitched, in all of it, is because he put me in a match with a guy that was almost impossible to work with and then gave me the worst referee that we had. The whole setup was bad. It went really badly. I came back, and I went off. ‘F*** it. If you’re going to not allow me to have the chance to succeed, then f*** that, I’m out of here. You cannot put me in a position where I cannot f***ing succeed or cannot win and can’t even do my job. If you put me in that position, then I have no choice but to go because I can’t overcome that.”

On what happened during the match: “I was wrestling a guy that was just terrible. They wanted me to have this long match with him. They gave me the worst referee. A referee can help you work around people’s inability because I can talk to the referee. If I need a guy to do something, and he’s not doing something right, I can’t always just walk over there and tell him. I’m like, ‘F***ing tell him to stop doing that,’ and the referee can tell him. I have enough experience to where guys will listen. Sometimes, you need the help, especially on live TV or even taped TV.”

On the match being against Ahmed Johnson: “Ahmed Johnson. He was terrible. He was hurting people, and he was just big. You couldn’t understand him, and he had an attitude problem. It was one of those things and when I came back, I was pissed. I went to Vince, and I cut a promo on him. I thought he was going to go off, ‘I told you if you don’t like it, f*** you, get out of here.’ He was like, ‘That’s fair. That’s fair.’ ‘Okay, f***ing don’t do it again.’ Walked out.”