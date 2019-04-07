wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Recalls Dry Ice Mishap at WrestleMania 29, Hilarious Clip of The Miz and Shane McMahon at HOF Ceremony,
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a new video of Triple H at MetLife stadium, where he previously faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 29. Triple H recalls having a dry ice mishap during his entrance for the event where he suffered some second-degree burns. You can check out that video below.
– A Twitter user shared an amusing clip featuring The Miz and Shane McMahon at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. You can check out the hilarious clip below.
I absolutely adore the miz 😂😭 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/GrM3KFE9fu
— 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) April 7, 2019
– WWE released a WrestleMania Diary showing Kurt Angle getting ready for the final WrestleMania performance of his career. You can check out that video below.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Takes Multiple Shots At AEW During WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Angelina Love and Velvet Sky Debut At ROH G1 Supercard, Attack WOH Champion (Pics, Video)
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame