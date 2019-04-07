wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Recalls Dry Ice Mishap at WrestleMania 29, Hilarious Clip of The Miz and Shane McMahon at HOF Ceremony,

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE released a new video of Triple H at MetLife stadium, where he previously faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 29. Triple H recalls having a dry ice mishap during his entrance for the event where he suffered some second-degree burns. You can check out that video below.

– A Twitter user shared an amusing clip featuring The Miz and Shane McMahon at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. You can check out the hilarious clip below.

– WWE released a WrestleMania Diary showing Kurt Angle getting ready for the final WrestleMania performance of his career. You can check out that video below.

