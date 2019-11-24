wrestling / News
Triple H Recaps NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Q&A Post-Show
November 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Following tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event, Cathy Kelley spoke to Triple H for a live post-show Q&A session. You can check out the full video for tonight’s Q&A session with Triple H below. During the Q&A, Rhea Ripley revealed her full NXT team lineup for tomorrow’s women’s Survivor Series elimination match.
Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames was held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemeont, Illinois. You can check out 411’s full results and coverage for the event RIGHT HERE.
WHAT A NIGHT. @TripleH joins @catherinekelley LIVE to offer up his thoughts on #NXTTakeOver: WarGames! https://t.co/KwmG5UT5fZ
— WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2019
