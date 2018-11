– Following tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event, WWE’s Triple H recapped the event in a Facebook livestream with Cathy Kelley. You can check out that video chat below.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 was held tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s live results and coverage from the event RIGHT HERE.