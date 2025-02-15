wrestling / News
Triple H Receives Official Certificate From Connecticut State Assembly
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque received an official citation from the Connecticut State Assembly, recognizing his recently announced WWE Hall of Fame induction. You can view a photo Triple H shared of the certificate from the state assembly below.
Triple H wrote, “An honor to receive…Thank you to all in the Connecticut State Assembly for the recognition and the excitement around this year’s #WrestleMania.”
The WWE executive and former champion will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 later this April during WrestleMania Week.
An honor to receive…Thank you to all in the Connecticut State Assembly for the recognition and the excitement around this year’s #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/YqLHFqMoal
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 15, 2025
