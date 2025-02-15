– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque received an official citation from the Connecticut State Assembly, recognizing his recently announced WWE Hall of Fame induction. You can view a photo Triple H shared of the certificate from the state assembly below.

Triple H wrote, “An honor to receive…Thank you to all in the Connecticut State Assembly for the recognition and the excitement around this year’s #WrestleMania.”

The WWE executive and former champion will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 later this April during WrestleMania Week.