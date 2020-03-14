Triple H References ‘Demotion’ On Smackdown, More on New Role

Triple H didn’t mind referencing his “quiet demotion” on tonight’s Smackdown, and that’s because his new role does indeed have him busier than ever. As noted earlier today, the WON reported that The Game’s new corporate title of Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development is being referred to as a “quiet demotion” and he is no longer negotiating with talent, instead focusing on being in charge of NXT, selling NXT TV rights overseas and expanding NXT globally.

According to PWInsider, Triple H’s job within those responsibilities include being at the forefront of plans to develop and open new WWE Performance Centers both domestically and internationally. While he remains in charge of everything NXT-related, his main focus is specifically in the expansion of the Performance Center and localized NXT brands, which is indeed keeping him busier than ever.