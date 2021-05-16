Triple H Remembers Wrestling First WWE Match While Under WCW Non-Compete

In a post on Twitter, Triple H spoke about first wrestling for the WWF in 1995, while he was still under a non-compete clause following his release from WCW.

He wrote: “Was signed w/ WWE but still on a non compete from WCW. Called JJ Dillion & begged him & Vince to let me work this card & flew myself in. Brought my dad, 1st time he ever saw me wrestle for a big promotion live & at Boston Garden where he watched as a kid. Night I’ll never forget!”