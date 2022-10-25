wrestling / News
Triple H Reportedly Back At Tonight’s WWE Raw
October 24, 2022 | Posted by
Triple H is back in action at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As noted, the WWE CCO missed last week’s Raw and Smackdown after contracting COVI-19. Fightful Select reports that Triple H is at tonight’s show running things.
While The Game was out of action last week, he was okay and the site reports he was mostly frustrated that he had to miss Raw and Smackdown. He was said to have been involved by phone with the creative plans and Road Dogg filled in in terms of running things at the shows.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Whether He’ll Retire in WWE or AEW, Who He’d Want to Induct Hardys Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Katie Vick Storyline, WWE Introducing ‘HLA’ Segments On Raw
- Mario Mancini Says Hulk Hogan Got George Scott Fired As WWF Booker Over Randy Savage Title Pitch
- Lana On Why Vince McMahon Ended Rusev Day Run, Enjoyed Storyline With Nia Jax