Triple H Reportedly Back At Tonight’s WWE Raw

Triple H is back in action at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. As noted, the WWE CCO missed last week’s Raw and Smackdown after contracting COVI-19. Fightful Select reports that Triple H is at tonight’s show running things.

While The Game was out of action last week, he was okay and the site reports he was mostly frustrated that he had to miss Raw and Smackdown. He was said to have been involved by phone with the creative plans and Road Dogg filled in in terms of running things at the shows.