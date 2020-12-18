Triple H Reportedly Building Team For New NXT TV Show

There could be a new NXT television show on the way. Wrestling Inc. reports that Triple H is in the process of building a team that would run and oversee the show, with the idea being that it would be an “NXT minor leagues system.” Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer confirmed that there are indeed discussions surrounding the new show.

According to Wrestling Inc, Gabe Sapolsky is in the charge of the team, with agents and writers also being used to help him with writing television. The report notes that Triple H has confidence in Sapolosky and trusts him to be in control.

Sapolsky seemingly replied to the report by saying “things get way overblown” in a recent tweet.

Wrestling Inc states that it would essentially be a show that is the “NXT for NXT,” but that the challenge is trying to format it for an actual TV show. The original idea was reportedly for it to be “another promotion running in some of the smaller tier markets” of the NXT audience, but without house shows, it’s being transformed into a series for TV.

Additionally, the site reports that the plan was to launch the show in early 2021. However, since it has been delayed previously, it could be delayed again.