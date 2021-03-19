Triple H Reportedly In Quarantine, Note On Who Ran NXT This Week, Additional Talent Who Missed

As previously reported, several people missed this past week’s NXT taping due to what is believed to be a COVID-19 outbreak that forced several changes. It is unknown who tested positive or were simply quarantining after coming into contact with someone who tested positive. Those who missed included Triple H, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Timothy Thatcher, Alexander Wolfe, Pete Dunne Leon Ruff and Isaiah Scott.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H’s situation is being kept a secret, but it’s believed that he was in quarantine and does not have COVID. He also missed RAW this past Monday. In his absence, Shawn Michaels and Brian James ran NXT.

Drake Wuertz, Wes Lee, Carter Nash, Zack Gibson and James Drake also missed the taping. Cameron Grimes and Indi Hartwell were also not on TV but it’s not confirmed if they weren’t at the taping at this time.