Triple H Reportedly Set To Bring In More Surprises For WWE

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Ever since becoming the head of creative and talent relations for WWE, Triple H has brought back several stars to the company. This includes Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Dexter Lumis. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H has more surprises coming, who are not people currently ‘being talked about’. No other details were given about who these surprises may be.

