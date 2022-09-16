wrestling / News
Triple H Reportedly Set To Bring In More Surprises For WWE
September 16, 2022
Ever since becoming the head of creative and talent relations for WWE, Triple H has brought back several stars to the company. This includes Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Scarlett and Dexter Lumis. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H has more surprises coming, who are not people currently ‘being talked about’. No other details were given about who these surprises may be.
