Triple H Responds to NFL Linebacker Darius Leonard Calling Him Out on The Bump

Triple H found himself challenged to a match by NFL player Darius Leonard, and The Game took to social media to respond. Leonard was a guest on this week’s episode of the WWE show and was prompted to issue a challenge to the WWE executive, which he obliged. Leonard said that he wanted to take The Game’s “belt” and said, “I don’t think you want any smoke with the Maniac.”

Triple H posted to Twitter, writing:

“Interesting, you really must have ALL the smoke! @dsleon45. If you ever need to find me, I’ll be at the CWC every Weds for @WWENXT. @PatMcAfeeShow can give you directions… just be sure to bring your helmet, so as @TheRock says, I’ll turn it sideways & ah.. you know the rest!”