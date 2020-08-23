Triple H Discusses If He’s Close To Retirement From Wrestling, If It Would Bother Him To Never Wrestle Again

In a recent edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Triple H discussed considering retirement and if it would bother him to never wrestle again. You can read his comments below.

On retiring as an in-ring performer: “I just feel like there’s a moment where a talent goes ‘I’m retired’ and you’re not. For me, I’d rather just not say it and if the right opportunity comes up that everybody believes is right and I feel like I can do it without it falling apart – me or the match – then I’d consider it. I don’t feel like I’m at the point where I would say ‘Absolutely not’ under any circumstances. Probably not that far off, but the thing for me that’s good is I’m so transitioned over and satisfied with the other aspects of my career and life, and everything else. I get as much fun and excitement of what watching others succeed at it.”

On why it wouldn’t bother him to never wrestle again: “NXT for me in a way – and even watching the main roster because they all come through there – it’s a difference between as exciting as your own career is and watching your kids succeed at something. It’s a different level of passion and excitement and pride that you feel. I’ve been there and done that side, and the other side is almost better. I almost prefer the helping them, guiding them in whatever aspects we can to that, and giving them those opportunities to go out there and shine. And one of the coolest things is getting to do it with my best friend. I’m sitting there at the Gorilla position with Shawn and it’s like two giddy kids jumping up and down because it’s something we helped somebody with, or we’re watching them succeed, or that light bulb goes off for the first time where they’re having a level of success they only dreamed about. You know what it meant to you, so watching them is incredible. If the opportunity doesn’t come again for me to step into the ring, it wouldn’t bother me.”

