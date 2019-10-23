Triple H Says He Hopefully Doesn’t Return to the Ring Because He’s Too Busy, Thinks Ronda Rousey Will Return

– TMZ Sports released a video of a photographer asking WWE executive Triple H some questions while he’s getting mobbed by fans about town. You can check out that clip below. Triple H briefly chatted about returning to the ring, the Crown Jewel event, and Ronda Rousey.

On a return to the ring, he stated, “It’ll depend. Hopefully not. I’m too busy right now. It takes a lot of work to get in the ring. Yeah, still training all the time, but a lotta work.”

Regarding Ronda, he said, “Ronda’s doing phenomenal. She’s got the bug for this big time. She’ll be back at some point. She’s just getting a lot done, man.” You can check out that video clip below.