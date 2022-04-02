wrestling / News
Triple H Returns to WWE NXT at Stand & Deliver, Embraces Tommaso Ciampa (Video)
– It was a disappointing loss today for Tommaso Ciampa at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022. Tony D’Angelo beat Ciampa in their one-on-one match. However, Ciampa was consoled following the matchup by a returning Triple H, who made an appearance during today’s live Peacock broadcast.
Ciampa appeared to be saying goodbye to NXT after the matchup, kissing the ring and saying that he’s going to miss this. He’s recently been working dark matches for main roster WWE shows, where he appears to be bound. The crowd at the American Airlines Center also chanted, “Thank you, Ciampa!”
Triple H came out to his entrance music before consoling Ciampa. The WWE executive has largely been absent from WWE programming since the rebranding of NXT to NXT 2.0 and after dealing with health issues last year.
You can view a video of Triple H’s appearance at the event below. Also, you can follow along with our live coverage of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 here.
.@TonyDangeloWWE is rolling up to #StandAndDeliver with AJ Galante!#WWENXT @dbtrashers pic.twitter.com/pvBH081lzL
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
TOMMASO. CIAMPA.#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/PZuqxOqKIT
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
.@NXTCiampa is unloading on @TonyDangeloWWE!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/5zaFGoAnTY
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
.@TonyDangeloWWE looks to battle back against @NXTCiampa!#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/IOF67MDczq
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
.@TonyDangeloWWE kicked out of the Fairytale Ending! #StandAndDeliver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/NCsSyCRThU
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
NXT has a new Don! 😱#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @TonyDangeloWWE @dbtrashers @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/akcR4zNn2i
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
#ThankYouCiampa ❤️#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/QEHdrr4dWG
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
#WeAreNXT ❤️#StandAndDeliver @NXTCiampa @TripleH pic.twitter.com/Q0AEkciLF3
— Stand & Deliver is LIVE on Peacock! (@WWENXT) April 2, 2022
👏 Thank you @NXTCiampa! 👏#WWENXT #StandAndDeliver @TripleH pic.twitter.com/504GWjhnIQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
